Downed tree narrowly missed Eagle Point home

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The rain and wind storm on Friday December 15 caused a tree to fall on an Eagle Point family’s front yard.
Charelle Oppelt, a family member of the homeowner, said it was going to cost too much money to remove the tree.
“Even using homeowner’s insurance, it’s about $1,000 and I started calling tree services and I was getting bids of $5,000 to remove the tree,” Oppelt said.
Oppelt’s mother recently passed away, and earlier this month the family’s car was totaled, leaving the family with very little money.
“We don’t live paycheck to paycheck, but we don’t have $5,000,” Oppelt said.
Left with few options, Oppelt called one last tree service company.
“I looked in my mom’s address and she had a note in there that had Advanced Tree Service’s name and number there,” Oppelt said. “So I thought I would call them and when I did, it turned out to be the best phone call I made all day.”
Advanced Tree Service and Landscaping offered to remove the tree for free.
Manager Will Danielson said it is important to help those in need.
“It is Christmas time and I think that is one of the best things we can do, is try to help people when they are in dire need,” Danielson said.
Monday crews went out to clear away the tree.
Oppelt said she cannot thank Danielson enough for his generosity.
