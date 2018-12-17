Body of missing man found in Siskiyou County

Update (12/17/18 3:42 p.m.): Police have positively identified the body of a man found in Siskiyou County as Dennis Delmar Jewett.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Jewett, his family, and friends.”
A cause of death has not yet been determined.
————————————–
Original story: SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Deputies in northern California believe they may have found the remains of a missing man.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on December 16, they found human remains in the Shasta Forest Subdivision area.
According to SCSO, the remains appear to be that of a missing man, identified as 68-year-old Dennis Delmar Jewett. He was reported missing on December 12 by a neighbor in the rural community of Mt. Shasta Forest. The last known sighting of Jewett was on December 3.
Investigators said Jewett likely walked away from his home and there aren’t any signs of foul play.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “Although the body found on Sunday may be the remains of Mr. Jewett, this determination cannot be positively made at this time until the decedent is positively identified and the next-of-kin is notified.”
The case remains under investigation.