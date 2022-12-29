Downed trees, flooding impacting parts of So. Oregon and Nor. California

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – Monday’s storm dropped several inches of rain, with wind gusts touching 80 MPH in some areas and tens of thousands were without power as a result.

Pacific Power said they’ve made significant progress, with just over 5,000 customers without power between Josephine and Coos county as of Wednesday afternoon.

The storm left a mess on many highways and streets across Southern Oregon.

“Our crews were continuously working from the wee hours of the morning to the late hours of the evening just clearing out hazards and getting them out of the way,” ODOT spokesperson Matt Noble said.

In Jackson County, heavy rain affected culverts near Tyler Creek Road east of Ashland, causing erosion and flooding.

But a county official said the road has since been re-opened.

According to Josephine County, no major damage was reported, but some three dozen trees fell on various streets.

On the coast, Coos County felt the brunt of the strong winds.

“A lot of trees down in our county, several on cars, RVs, some on houses,” Coos County Office of Emergency Services coordinator Debbie Mueller said.

She said around 6,500 people lost power because of the storm, but most have had their power restored.

It also caused king tides in some areas of the county.

Even an unusual amount of seafoam, about waist high, formed on south Jetty Beach as well.

Further north, Brett Yount sent us footage from Yaquina Bay bridge.

A truck getting blown over by those strong winds.

Siskiyou County was impacted heavily from the storm, causing Highway 96 to be shutdown for hours, before reopening Tuesday.

“We had a debris flow that came down across our road way from the McKinney Fire from the burn scar area, so crews were able to to get that cleaned up by 12:30,” CalTrans District 2 spokesperson Haleigh Pike said.

In Yreka, ‘Walker Bridge’ near humbug creek was washed out, from the debris flow.

Siskiyou county said a mix of the warmer system moving in, which melted some of the snow and the significant rainfall caused the flooding.

“This rainstorm was not within the threshold to cause that debris flow like we saw in August during the fire,” Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services director Bryan Schenone said. “So this was a little bit of a surprise. We saw Humbug Creek, Walker and McKinney creek flow. We had some major and significant debris flows that did go into the Klamath River.”

The National Weather Service is expecting anywhere from 2-4 inches of rain in parts of Siskiyou County over the next two days.

Schenone is asking people in the county to stay alert and be prepared in case they have to evacuate.