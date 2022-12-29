Vogel Park menorah vandalized twice in a week

MEDFORD, Ore.– MPD said the menorah display in Medford’s Vogel Park was vandalized twice in one week.

Investigators said the first incident happened on the 23rd when 24 year-old Isaiah Cleveland pushed the display over.

MPD said he admitted to the vandalism.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Police said Cleveland gave no indication that his actions were anti-Semitic at the time of his arrest.

On Tuesday night, MPD said the display was knocked over again.

This time, it has to be fully replaced.

Lieutenant Rebecca Pietila said, “the second incident may be different. It may be different circumstances, we don’t have that information at this time, but we’re definitely hoping to close that case out with an arrest here shortly.”

Pietila said MPD is actively investigating the second incident.

She said anyone with information should call MPD.