Missing Yreka man found dead inside his crashed vehicle

YREKA, Calif. – An elderly man from Yreka who was reported missing late last week has been found dead.

On December 24, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help in finding 92-year-old Alberto Mena, who had been missing from his home in Yreka, California since December 23, 2022.

Mena’s 1997 Silver/Purple Mercury Sable, with California License Plate 3388WDP, was missing from his driveway and was believed to be driven by Mena.

The California Highway Patrol said on December 26, Mena was found dead inside his vehicle that rolled off the roadway and down a hillside in the Cecilville area. His body was recovered the next day.

CHP is reportedly conducting an investigation into the crash. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mena before the crash is asked to call 530-842-0530.