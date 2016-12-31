Downtown pub prepares for New Years Eve customers

Medford, Ore. — It’s the day before New Years Eve and local businesses are already preparing for the large number of customers.
It’s a time people from all around the world hit the streets to celebrate.
According to general manager Jarrod Spencer, New Years Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for 4 Daughters Irish Pub.
“We’ll definitely be staffing up extra servers, extra bar tenders, bar backs, security personnel… we’re going to be fully loaded,” Spencer said.
With the bottom floor already entirely booked with reservations, Spencer says he’s looking forward to the business the holiday will bring.
“We have a good solid steady flow of regulars and of course they’ll be here for the party,” Spencer said.
In fact, some customers are already hoping to be there when the ball drops.
“It’s a great place to hang out with friends, and probably what I like the most is they have that mixture of casual but also you can actually sit down and have an intimate times with your friends and family,” customer Garrett Simpson said.
But while the pub is known to be quite calm and family-oriented on most days, Spencer says New Years Eve is an exception.
The pub says it will continue to accept customers tomorrow night until it hits capacity.