Supplies, Food and Water helped missing Calif. woman survive

Siskiyou Co., Calif. — A woman missing for nearly a week in Siskiyou County is found safe, and in good health. Sheriff Jon Lopey said it could have been a much different outcome, had she not been prepared.
“She was definitely in danger,” Sheriff Lopey said.
Nicole Glenn, 32, was found safe in rural Siskiyou county Thursday. She was reported missing nearly a week ago by her mother in Southern California.
“Nicole had allegedly gone to Yreka, she was going to meet up with someone and go to the Black Bear Ranch.”
Sheriff Lopey called on the California Highway Patrol’s helicopter to search from the skies.
“They did an overflight of the area, conducted an extensive search.” Sheriff Lopey said. Meanwhile, deputies on the ground set out for her last known destination. “I sent two detectives to the black bear ranch, and you know, it takes about three hours to get there.”
After interviewing people there and checking the area, the detectives hit a dead end. As they were making their way back to Yreka, Lopey said the detectives began checking side roads. Twelve miles from the ranch, they found Glenn stuck in the snow.
“She had an emergency blanket, she had some food in the vehicle, she had a little camp stove, which was really good,” Lopey said. “If she hadn’t been prepared, she could have definitely succumbed to the environment.”
Glenn’s mother drove up from Southern California late Thursday night, thankful for a safe conclusion to a scary situation.
“I’m happy to say that it was a happy reunion and her mother was very relieved, and I think Nicole was happy to get out of the wilderness as well,” Lopey said.
Sheriff Lopey said Glenn’s story is a lesson for all of us. If you’re traveling, you should always have at least a 72-hour supply of food and water, as well as an emergency blanket, especially in the winter.