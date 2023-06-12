School is out, but MPD says to still be cautious in school zones

MEDFORD, Ore. – Since summer is here for most kids, many school zone speed limits will no longer be enforced by Medford Police.

But MPD said that you should still drive carefully.

According to MPD, they only enforce reduced speed limits in school zones when school is in session.

That means that you won’t have to worry about most school zones until the fall.

Kids Unlimited on Riverside Avenue, however, will be in session at times throughout the summer.

While school is out, MPD recommends still being cautious in school zones because there are still likely to be kids in the area no matter what.

