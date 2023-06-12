School is out, but MPD says to still be cautious in school zones

Posted by Ethan McReynolds June 12, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Since summer is here for most kids, many school zone speed limits will no longer be enforced by Medford Police.

But MPD said that you should still drive carefully.

According to MPD, they only enforce reduced speed limits in school zones when school is in session.

That means that you won’t have to worry about most school zones until the fall.

Kids Unlimited on Riverside Avenue, however, will be in session at times throughout the summer.

While school is out, MPD recommends still being cautious in school zones because there are still likely to be kids in the area no matter what.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Skip to content