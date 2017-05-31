Fossil, Ore. – A driver who allegedly crashed into a group of motorcyclists is facing two counts of criminally negligent homicide.
According to a KTVZ report, a vehicle was traveling on Highway 19 near the small central Oregon town of Fossil when it struck an oncoming group of motorcycle riders.
Two motorcyclists were killed in the crash and several other were seriously injured, police said.
Wheeler County Sheriff Chris Humphries said the group was riding to attend an event at nearby Bear Hollow Park.
Humphries added many in the group identified as members of the Gypsy Jokers Motorcycle Club.
The driver of the vehicle, Lisa Ann Niehaus, was arrested on numerous charges after the crash, including criminally negligent homicide, third degree assault and several misdemeanors.