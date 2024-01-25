Ashland World Music Festival rebrands, expands to more cities in 2024

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – the Ashland World Music Festival announced its rebranding as the Rogue World Music Festival.

According to the press release, The Rogue World Music Festival is a free “multi-day, multi-event, multi-venue, multi-city festival” produced with the help of the Ashland and Medford Parks and Recreation commissions.

The festival is said to offer international, national, regional, and local artists and educators sharing music, dance, visual arts, and stories rooted in diverse cultural experiences and identities.

This year, Rogue World Music Festival events will be help in Medford, Ashland, and Talent.

“Our goal is to create a superb, FREE cultural public arts event that serves our local communities AND serves as an anchor tourist attraction due to the quality and unique nature of this experience, thereby benefiting our local economies and encouraging further cultural exchange,” Ana Byers, Rogue World Music executive director, said.

The Percussion Workshop and HeartBeat Stories events will be held in Medford and Talent respectively. The main concert event held each year will stay in Ashland’s Lithia Park.

RWMF says some of the new events include a concert in Pear Blossom Park and multiple opportunities for the public to connect with artists at Musician Talk Backs. RWMF will also be featuring beer gardens in both Medford and Ashland.

RWMF says it expects a record turnout for this year’s festival. Last year, the festival drew in over 5,000 attendees. This year, that number is projected to go up past 8,000.

The full 2024 Rogue World Music Festival lineup will be released in early February. The list of confirmed dates so far can be found below:

Friday, May 24

Percussion workshop 4-5:30 p.m. in Pear Blossom Park, Medford

Pear Blossom Park concert begins at 6 p.m. in Medford

Saturday, May 25

Musician Talk Back 3-4:30 p.m. in Talent. Venue is to be announced.

HeartBeat Stories: storytelling and music of home 5-7 p.m. at Library Commons Park, Talent

Sunday, May 26

Park performances noon-6 p.m. at Lithia Park Butler Bandshell, Ashland

Monday, May 27

Musician Talk Backs in Ashland. Time and location have yet to be announced

For more information, visit the Rogue World Music Festival website.

