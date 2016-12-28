Driver in deadly crash sentenced, family of victim offers forgiveness

Medford, Ore.- The man who led police on a high speed chase that ended in the death of another driver will serve 11 years, nine months in prison.
26-year-old Robert Brooks killed Catherine Hein in August before crashing into the Lil’ Pantry on Table Rock road.
Earlier this month, Brooks admitted to several charges, including manslaughter. Manslaughter is a Measure 11 crime, which means it carries a mandatory minimum sentencing.
During the sentencing Wednesday, a representative read Hein’s son’s statement to Brooks. It said his mother would have hoped Brooks learned from the experience. He also said the family has forgiven Brooks.
After the statement, Brooks took his turn. His message to the family- he hopes to make Hein, a known Christian, proud. He said he plans to use the experience, and his time in prison, to make changes in his life.