Home
Driver in deadly crash sentenced, family of victim offers forgiveness

Driver in deadly crash sentenced, family of victim offers forgiveness

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore.- The man who led police on a high speed chase that ended in the death of another driver will serve 11 years, nine months in prison.

26-year-old Robert Brooks killed Catherine Hein in August before crashing into the Lil’ Pantry on Table Rock road.

Earlier this month, Brooks admitted to several charges, including manslaughter. Manslaughter is a Measure 11 crime, which means it carries a mandatory minimum sentencing.

During the sentencing Wednesday, a representative read Hein’s son’s statement to Brooks. It said his mother would have hoped Brooks learned from the experience. He also said the family has forgiven Brooks.

After the statement, Brooks took his turn. His message to the family- he hopes to make Hein, a known Christian, proud. He said he plans to use the experience, and his time in prison, to make changes in his life.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics