Driver seriously injured in head-on crash on Upper Applegate Road

RUCH, Ore. – Investigators said excessive speed appears to be a factor in a crash that seriously injured a man Tuesday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 5:07 on July 16, 32-year-old Thomas Dew Jr. of Jacksonville was driving a Chevrolet Impala southbound on Upper Applegate Road.
According to deputies, when Dew was between mileposts 4 and 5, he crossed the roadway’s centerline and collided head-on with a dump truck.
The impact reportedly caused the Impala to roll over multiple times and catch fire. The dump truck overturned, blocking both lanes of the roadway.
Bystanders were able to put out the fire with the help of Oregon Department of Forestry personnel before firefighters removed Dew from the Impala once they arrived at the scene.
Deputies said Dew sustained serious injuries in the crash. The dump truck driver and the passenger in Dew’s vehicle reported minor injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, excessive speed was a factor in the crash and there was no impairment detected. Dew was cited for careless driving, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.