Man accused of killing Dennis Day indicted

MEDFORD, Ore. – The man charged in connection with former actor and Mouseketeer Dennis Day’s death appeared in court Wednesday.
Daniel James Burda is behind bars facing multiple charges manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse and identity theft.
Day went missing from his Phoenix home in July of last year. One month later, neighbors reported a foul smell coming from the property. Police said they searched the area, but came up empty-handed.
In April 2019 during another search of the property, investigators discovered Day’s body. Investigators didn’t provide further details on where Day was found or why previous searches failed to locate his body.
On July 5, Oregon State Police announced 36-year-old Daniel James Burda, a roommate of Day and his partner, was arrested in connection with the death. He’s facing multiple charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse and identity theft.
A few days after his arrest, Burda appeared—via videoconference—in a Jackson County courtroom where a public defender entered a “not guilty” plea on his behalf. Burda said the charges levied against him were “messed up.”
On July 17, Burda made another court appearance to face a formal indictment. His pre-trial date was set for July 29.
Burda’s bail is currently set at $150,000.