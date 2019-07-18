Portion of E. Medford street may see speed limit drop

MEDFORD, Ore – A small section of a residential East Medford street may see the speed limit drop.
Medford is looking at dropping the speed limit to 20 mph on Valley View Drive between Hillcrest Road and Capital Avenue.
Residents there say drivers often speed, especially at night. Some have even had cars crash into their yard.
“People would drive up East Main and turn left on Valley View and fly through this area going 50 at least,” Murray Huggins, resident, said.
The city already voted on the issue in their last city council meeting. They can make it official Thursday night.
