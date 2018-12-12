Driver survives crash in the Klamath River

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police say a man survived for nearly five hours trapped inside his overturned vehicle in the Klamath River.
The California Highway Patrol said at 5:22 a.m. on December 12, they received a call about a vehicle that was nearly fully submerged on its roof in the Klamath River.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene along State Route 96 west of State Route 263.
A Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office diver went into the water in order to hook the vehicle up to a tow rope as quickly as possible.
When the vehicle was dragged from the water, 28-year-old Michael Finn was found still alive inside. He was immediately taken to the hospital.
According to CHP, Finn said he crashed into the water sometime around 3:00 a.m. He reportedly survived by breathing from an air pocket inside his vehicle. Finn was pulled from the water at 7:55 a.m., surviving for nearly five hours.
With this latest incident, CHP is reminding drivers to slow down when it’s dark outside and use caution on icy roads.