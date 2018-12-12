Medford Rogues get new league and owner

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Rogues have a new league and a new owner.
In early October, the fate of the Rogues was up in the air as the Great West League suspended operation for the 2019 season.
At the time the Rogues said they would “pursue competitive playing options for the 2019 season in either a similar collegiate baseball league or potentially as an independent summer collegiate team.”
On December 12, the Medford Rogues announced the team will join the Golden State Collegiate Baseball League for the 2019 season.
In addition, local businessman Treg Scott reached an agreement with CSH International to buy the team. Dave May will continue his role as the team’s CEO.
“The Rogues will continue to provide a wonderful entertainment value for the Rogue Valley,” May said. “We will maintain all our current community relationships and develop and plan new ones. We intend to maintain our tradition of excellence on and off the field. The organization is very excited about Mr. Scott purchasing the team and giving it the type of local control and insight Medford has not seen since the Southern Oregon Timberjacks departed.”
Tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now.