Drought declaration could be coming soon from Klamath Co.

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Governor Kotek is declaring drought emergencies in Crook and Jefferson counties.

They’re the first drought declarations of the year. Locally, Klamath County has not declared a drought yet.

County leaders are watching the water levels closely along with the Oregon Water Resources Division. But Commissioner Kelley Minty anticipates a declaration will be made in the next few weeks.

“A drought declaration helps set a county or a community up to be able to perhaps apply for additional resources, help with the drought response, it will allow us to seek out additional resources to help our citizens respond to drought,” said Commissioner Minty.

Once the declaration is made by the county it gets moved up the chain to the governor’s office.