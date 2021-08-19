Drought worsens in Northern California

(KGPE/CNN) – Drought conditions are worsening in the Western U.S.
The U.S. Drought Monitor says more than 95 percent of the region is in a drought.
The arid conditions are fueling devastating wildfires.
As of Thursday, more than 100 large fires were burning in 12 states.
The Midwest is also seeing an increase in dry conditions. But the southwest has gotten some relief.
Drought conditions in Arizona and New Mexico have improved this week because of monsoon rains.
Scientists say the multi-year droughts are a clear sign of how the climate crisis is affecting not only the weather, but water supply, food production and electricity generation.