Drug raid reveals heroin in child’s bedroom, multiple weapons

Wolf Creek, Ore.- Two people are facing multiple drug charges after police say they found heroin in a child’s bedroom, methamphetamine, $27,000 in cash, more than a dozen firearms and an explosive device inside a home in Wolf Creek.
The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team (RADE) and the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant on the home on Thursday. The warrant was based on suspicion of stolen property at the location.
In addition to the drugs and weapons found in the home, investigators say they also found scales, packaging materials and the stolen property they were looking for.
Bruce Coome, 36, and Rashelle Thompson-Ross, 33, were arrested on several drug charges, as well as endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a destructive device.
The pair were taken to Josephine County jail. Anyone with information is asked to call 541-955-6379.