Dry well options in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — According to the Klamath Water Users Association, at least 120 private wells have gone dry this year. They say these are just the wells they know have gone dry, but not all dry wells get reported.
Residents are encouraged to report dry wells to the Klamath County Watermaster in Oregon and the Tulelake Irrigation District in California.
Several state resources and Klamath County are working to secure tanks for domestic water, make water deliveries and provide a location where people can fill their own storage containers.
These things are being provided free of cost for affected well owners through the end of October. Those affected need to call the watermaster to be eligible.
