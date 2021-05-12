D&S Harley-Davidson to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new building

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local business destroyed by fire last year is being rebuilt from the ground up.
On September 8, 2020, the Almeda Fire swept through the communities of south Ashland, Talent, and Phoenix, stopping just shy of the south Medford city limits. Hundreds of homes and dozens of businesses were destroyed, including the iconic D&S Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership.
Earlier this year, D&S hosted its first event since the fire to celebrate opening a temporary location. The owners explained it was an effort to get back up, brush themselves off, and get some normalcy back.
Now, about eight months after the Harley-Davidson building burned down, D&S is officially rebuilding at the original site on South Pacific Highway.
To kick off the groundbreaking, D&S plans to hold a community ceremony on Friday, May 14. At 10:00 a.m., there will be a parade of motorcycles followed by catering from Fat Kid Food Co.
Owner Kim O’Toole invited the community join in and celebrate the “beginning of our rebuild and our rise from the ashes of the Almeda Fire.