Cause of Rogue River businesses fire determined to be ‘accidental’

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — Investigators say they’ve determined what sparked a fire that destroyed a handful of businesses in the community of Rogue River last month.
Police said in the early morning hours of Friday, April 2, Double R Bar, JP Antiques, and the Rogue River Laundromat caught fire. The businesses were effectively destroyed.
According to the Rogue River Police Department, Oregon State Police’s arson unit was brought in to help investigate due to the suspicious nature of the fire.
On May 12, RRPD announced that evidence and forensic examinations point to “discarded cigarette material” as the cause of the fire. Police said the material was thrown into a trash can with “combustibles.”
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and nobody will face any criminal charges in connection with the investigation.
“Once again,” RRPD said, “our sincere condolences go out to the businesses and individuals affected by this fire.”
No further information was provided about the case.