Ducks, Beavers release 2020 season schedule

Two of Oregon’s most popular college football teams have released their 2020 season schedules.
Oregon State University’s VP and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said, “We have built a scheduling model that is flexible but today’s announcement is not a guarantee that these games will be played. As has been the case, we will continue to look to the local health authorities to guide our decisions on all practices and competitions.”
“We appreciate the efforts and genuine care of the PAC-12 Conference and of our fellow member schools as we all navigate together the safest path for a return to competition this fall,” University of Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens said. “Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans, and we will continue to rely on the advice and direction of Lane County Public Health, the Oregon Health Authority, and the PAC-12 Medical Advisory Group. The 2020 football schedule released today is built to maximize flexibility, and as more information becomes available about all of our 2020 fall sports, we will share it with our fans.”
The revised PAC-12 Conference schedule is as follows as of July 31, 2020:
University of Oregon Ducks schedule:
- Sept. 26 – Colorado
- Oct. 3 – at Washington State
- Oct. 9 – Arizona State
- Oct. 17 – at Oregon State
- Oct. 24 – Bye
- Oct. 31 – Washington
- Nov. 7 – at California
- Nov. 14 – USC
- Nov. 20 – at Arizona
- Nov. 28 – Stanford
- Dec. 5 – at Utah
Oregon State University Beavers schedule:
- Sept. 26 vs. California
- Oct. 3 vs. UCLA
- Oct. 10 at Utah
- Oct. 17 vs. Oregon
- Oct. 24 at Washington
- Oct. 31 BYE
- Nov. 7 vs. Arizona
- Nov. 14 at Stanford
- Nov. 21 vs. Washington State
- Nov. 28 at Colorado
- Dec. 5 at Arizona State