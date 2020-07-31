Home
Motorcyclist killed in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A motorcyclist died after a crash northwest of Grants Pass.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:03 a.m. Friday, deputies were told about a motorcycle crash near the 1600 block of Robertson Bridge Road. The rider was taken to a Medford hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After his family was notified, the motorcyclist was publicly identified as 57-year-old Patrick Kelly Riley.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information was released by investigators.

