Motorcyclist killed in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A motorcyclist died after a crash northwest of Grants Pass.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:03 a.m. Friday, deputies were told about a motorcycle crash near the 1600 block of Robertson Bridge Road. The rider was taken to a Medford hospital where he was pronounced dead.
After his family was notified, the motorcyclist was publicly identified as 57-year-old Patrick Kelly Riley.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information was released by investigators.