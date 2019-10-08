Dutch Bros. co-founder give talk at SOU

ASHLAND, Ore.– Students at Southern Oregon University got a chance to learn from a local entrepreneur about how he started his multi-million dollar company.
Dutch Bros. co-founder and SOU alum Travis Boersma met with dozens of students and faculty at Stevenson Union on Tuesday. He explained his background and how Dutch Bros began as a single coffee-toting pushcart.
Students that were there enjoyed the chance to learn from the CEO and many joked with him that the coffee chain has helped them get through plenty of midterms and finals.
