Dutch Bros Coffee gains new parternship

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros coffee announced a new partnership today with TSG Consumer Partners.
TSG invested enough money to purchase a minority stake in the business. Neither company has revealed how much TSG now owns or how much they invested.
The Grants Pass based coffee chain has been open for 26 years and has roughly 325 coffee standing in seven different states.
Dutch Bros CEO hopes with this investment, they’ll be able more than double the amount of stands they have in five years.
“In this phase of Dutch, I’m exploring how to bring key talent into our organization and scale our culture and people first philosophy of doing business,” Travis Boersma, Co Founder and CEO of Dutch Bros, said. “TSG seemed like a great fit and I’m stoked to have them by our side.”
Boersma says the company will still remain a private and family owned company.
The capital from TSG will also help Dutch Bros finish other projects like the turf soccer field at the Josephine County Fairgrounds. Boersma hopes it’ll be complete next spring.
