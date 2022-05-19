Dutch Bros holding annual ‘Drink One for Dane’ fundraiser this Friday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Dutch Bros is holding its 16th annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser to support the fight against ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

This Friday, all 570 shops will donate a portion of their proceeds to the muscular dystrophy association. The MDA is the leading non-profit organization in ALS research and services.

Drink One for Dane began after Dutch Bros co-founder Dane Boersma was diagnosed with ALS.

While he passed away in 2009, his fight to end ALS continues through his family and the Dutch Bros annual event.

To date, Dutch Bros has donated more than $10 million to the MDA with the support of customers.