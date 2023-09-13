Dutch Bros holds ‘Buck for Kids’ fundraiser Friday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – “Buck for Kids” is back this Friday, September 15 at Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros donates one dollar for every drink sold to a local organization that helps out kids.

For example, Jackson and Josephine county locations are donating to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley.

Dutch Bros locations in Klamath Falls are donating to Hearts with a Mission and in Brookings money is going to Katelyn’s Cause. That non-profit helps kids going through cancer treatment at Doernbecher.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.