Three open houses on community wildfire programs slated for Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – The state is hosting a series of six open houses on Oregon’s new community wildfire risk reduction programs, three of those will be in Southern Oregon.

The open houses, which offer opportunities to learn about new defensible space and home hardening standards, will take place from June 3 to July 1 across the state.

The three meetings in Southern Oregon include June 17 in Central Point, June 20 in Grants Pass, and June 24 in Klamath Falls.

Attendees will also be able to see the draft wildfire hazard map. The locations of the six resource-fair style meetings were chosen because these communities have some of the greatest levels of wildfire hazard within the wildland-urban interface.

Representatives from multiple agencies, including ODF, OSU, Oregon State Fire Marshal and more, will be in attendance to help folks understand the statewide programs.

Meetings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the following dates:

Redmond—Monday, June 3, Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, South Sister Hall, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, OR 97756

La Grande—Tuesday, June 4, Union County Fairgrounds, Mount Emily Building, 3604 N 2 nd St., La Grande, OR 97850

St., La Grande, OR 97850 Central Point—Monday, June 17, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Mace Building, 1 Peninger Rd., Central Point, OR 97502

Grants Pass—Thursday, June 20, Grants Pass High School, 830 NE 9 th St., Grants Pass, OR 97526

St., Grants Pass, OR 97526 Klamath Falls—Monday, June 24, Klamath County Event Center, Hall #2, 3531 S 6 th St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603

St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603 The Dalles—Monday, July 1, Oregon Military Department Armory, 402 E. Scenic Dr., The Dalles, OR 97058

More information can be found on ODF’s wildfire hazard webpage.

