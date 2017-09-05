Eagle Creek Fire crosses Columbia River, closes I-84

Troutdale, Ore. – A fire burning east of Portland has sparked other fires across the Columbia River in Washington State and caused hundreds to evacuate.
The U.S. Forest Service said the Eagle Creek Fire started 1 mile south of Cascade Locks and was first reported Saturday afternoon at around 4:00 p.m.
It may have been started by fireworks, but the official cause remains under investigation by Oregon State Police.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 (Go!) evacuation notice for residents near Larch Mountain and the communities of Dodson, Warrendale, Latourell, Bridal Veil and East Corbett. Springdale and the rest of Corbett are under a level 2 (Be Ready) evacuation notice.
The fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge became very active Monday afternoon with extreme long-range spotting, according to the USFS.
Due to fire activity crossing into Washington, Level 3 evacuation notices are in effect for residents along Archer Mountain Road, Smith Crops and Deville Road.
Interstate 84 and the railroad were closed until further notice due to public safety concerns, with smoke causing limited visibility for travelers as well as the potential for rolling debris.
The latest Eagle Creek Fire updates are available here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5584/