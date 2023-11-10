Eagle Point Foreign Exchange Program

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Did you know Eagle Point’s sister city is it Showa Japan? We just learned that today.

And right now the city is looking for freshmen students for an exchange trip there. The ninth graders eed to be residents of Eagle Point or connected with its schools.

While across the Pacific, the students will attend a local Japanese high school, go sightseeing, and enjoy the culture.

The final day to apply is November 24. Visit the Eagle Point and Showa Japan Facebook page for more.

