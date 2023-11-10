Copper Plank Reaches Kickstarter Goal

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s Copper Plank reached its Kickstarter goal to move into a historic local building.

Cory Maukonen, the co-owner of Copper Plank, previously told us about the plans to reopen in the old Elks Lodge in downtown Medford that’s been vacant for almost 10 years.

If you want to hear more about their plans for the space, you can look up “Launch the Lodge” on Kickstarter.

(Please note that KOBI-TV / KOTI-TV does not certify that donations made through Kickstarter or other websites will be used as represented.)

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.