Eagle Point man sentenced to 10 years federal prison for child pornography

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – An Eagle Point man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday for distributing child pornography through Tumblr.

According to the Oregon’s U.S. District Attorney, Thomas Ray Taylor, 50, was arrested in 2019 after he admitted to viewing child pornography. The investigation began when the Eagle Point Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November 2018.

Police served a search warrant of Taylor’s home, where they seized multiple electronic devices for evidence. An examination revealed more than 1,000 images, some of which had been shared online.

In October of 2019, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted Taylor with possessing and distributing child pornography.

On September 20, 2021, Taylor pled guilty to distributing child pornography. After his plea, Taylor escaped his pretrial supervision. He was on the run from law enforcement for over 10 months.

On October 8, 2022, Taylor was found and arrested in Florida.

During his sentencing, Taylor was also ordered to pay $27 thousand in restitution to his victims.

