Bruce Campbell to host local fundraiser

Posted by Taylor Owen October 25, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. – Iconic actor and Southern Oregon local Bruce Campbell is teaming up with the Ashland Elks Lodge for a fundraising event.

The Halloween bash dubbed ‘Casinoween’ sees Campbell hosting all night long. Campbell spoke to NBC5 about the event and says it’s going to be quite the party. He says there’s a live band, 2 bars, a dance floor, karaoke, a costume contest, and gambling for raffle prizes.

The fundraising efforts will help restore the Ashland Elks Lodge’s 1930s-era elevator, as well as benefit local scholarships for theater students.

‘Casinoween’ takes place this Saturday (10/28) at 7:00 pm.

 

