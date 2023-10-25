Warrant issued in Siskiyou County for homicide suspect Erick Card

YREKA, Calif. – The man charged with the homicide of Redding woman Danielle Bisnell now has an active warrant for his arrest.

According to Siskiyou County Superior Court, Erick Card, 65 of Chico, failed to appear Tuesday for a court preceding on the homicide charges. The arrest warrant was filed in the courts Wednesday.

Card was initially arrested Tuesday, October 10, in connection to Bisnell’s disappearance four years ago.

Based on evidence, Redding Police believe Card murdered Bisnell in Siskiyou County a few days later, though her body has never been found.

Card was released on October 19. The Siskiyou County District Attorney said he was released for medical reasons.

