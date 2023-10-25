Warrant issued in Siskiyou County for homicide suspect Erick Card

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 25, 2023

YREKA, Calif. – The man charged with the homicide of Redding woman Danielle Bisnell now has an active warrant for his arrest.

According to Siskiyou County Superior Court, Erick Card, 65 of Chico, failed to appear Tuesday for a court preceding on the homicide charges.  The arrest warrant was filed in the courts Wednesday.

Card was initially arrested Tuesday, October 10, in connection to Bisnell’s disappearance four years ago.

Based on evidence, Redding Police believe Card murdered Bisnell in Siskiyou County a few days later, though her body has never been found.

Card was released on October 19.  The Siskiyou County District Attorney said he was released for medical reasons.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content