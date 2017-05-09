Eagle Point motorcyclist killed in crash

White City, Ore. – A local man was killed in a two vehicle crash on Highway 140 Tuesday morning.
According to Oregon State Police, 80-year-old Medford resident Allan Campbell was driving a 2004 Ford pickup truck northbound on Kershaw Road when he stopped at a controlled intersection. He then proceeded to drive across Highway 140.
21-year-old Eagle Point resident Hunter Hoeptner was riding a 2001 Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 140 when he crashed into the side of Campbell’s pickup truck.
Police said Hoeptner was pronounced dead at the scene. Campbell was not injured.
While the crash is still under investigation, OSP said the motorcycle’s speed is being considered as a factor.