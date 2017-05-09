FBI director James Comey fired

Washington, D.C. – Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey has been fired, according to a White House statement.
Press Secretary Sean Spice said, “The President has accepted the recommendation of the attorney general and the deputy attorney general regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”
President Donald trump said in a statement, “The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement.”