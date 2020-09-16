Early morning fire leaves barn destroyed

MEDFORD, Ore.— Around 5 A.M., fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 4,000 block of Payne Road in Medford.
When they got there, crews found the Payne in the Butte barn was on fire. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was contained to the barn.
The wouldn’t comment on if the animals inside the barn were able to get out.
Medfore Fire-Rescue, Ashland Fire, Jackson County Fire District 3, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Talent Police all worked to put the fire out.
They did not share how the fire started.
