Early morning plane crash near Cave Junction Saturday

Posted by Taylar Ansures June 24, 2023

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Crews responded to a plane crash near the IV Airport in Cave Junction around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Illinois Valley Fire District, witnesses said the plane had trouble soon after takeoff from the IV Airport.  Witnesses said it took a sharp turn, clipped a tree, and crashed just beyond the fence line of the airport.

Illinois Valley Fire District said the plane was mostly intact and not on fire when crew arrived.

The pilot of the plane was not hurt and refused medical attention.

Taylar Ansures
