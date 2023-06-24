La Clinica’s new mobile health center destroyed in early morning fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – La Clinica’s new mobile health center is now out of commission after a fire early Friday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to an alarm at the mobile health center in Medford just before 3:30 a.m.

JCSO said that they found someone had locked themselves in the trailer.

After the suspect refused to come out, police said they saw smoke coming from inside the trailer.

JCSO said they breached the trailer and saw flames spreading rapidly.

La Clinica said that the fire destroyed the new center after using it for the first time earlier this week.

“Tuesday, our crew took it out for the first time, so we’ve only gotten a couple days use out of it, and we will be meeting to discuss plans for how we continue to provide services in the community later next week,” La Clinica’s Community Partnership Director Ed Smith-Burns said.

Police said that 31-year-old Daniel Garay was taken into custody on multiple charges including arson and burglary.

La Clinica said they are exploring what services they can provide from their older mobile health center that was just decommissioned.

