2023 Lavender Festival farm raises money for kids with art auction

SOUTHERN OREGON – The first part of the 2023 Lavender Festival wrapped up across Southern Oregon Saturday.

This year, six destinations were marked for travelers to check out this weekend.

Included was the Applegate River Lavender Farm’ in Jacksonville.

The farm owners say multiple different varieties of lavender were grown. When selling goods made from the lavender, the owners say they try to be as plastic-free as possible, opting for glass, aluminum, and other reusable storage options instead.

This farm decided to do something special this time around and held an art auction fundraiser for the Ruch Outdoor Community School.

“Proceeds from this particular fundraiser will also create programs for the kids to be able to engage in whether it be an elective class for our middle school kids or for all grade levels,” said Julie Barry, recently retired principal for Ruch Outdoor School. “They’ll just have some more art instruction so we really think that’s important.”

The fundraiser Friday saw many artists showing up to participate and sell their work in the auction and reception that evening.

If you’re an artist who missed out on this opportunity, don’t worry.

The owners of the Applegate River Lavender Farm say artists and auctioneers can reserve spots in advance for the next Lavender Festival event July 14-16. You can find out more information about the fundraiser here.

