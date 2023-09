BURNEY, Calif. – A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded east of Redding.

The US Geological Survey said the quake happened at 10:24 a.m. Friday about seven miles northeast of Burney, California.

According to reports made to the USGS, people as far north as Klamath Falls and as far south as Chico said they felt the earthquake.

While hundreds of people reported feeling the quake, so far no damage has been reported.

