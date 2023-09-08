Siskiyou County traffic stop leads to drug seizure

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A traffic stop led to a drug seizure and multiple arrests in Siskiyou County.

In the early morning hours of September 1, deputies from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a 2020 Kia Soul SUV with four people inside. They were identified as Donna Leah Goodwin, Dan Ray Sheets, Johnny Joseph Martin, and Nina Ojeda Knight.

After searching the vehicle, deputies reportedly found a gun, just under a pound of methamphetamine, and over an ounce of fentanyl.

Everyone inside the vehicle was arrested and booked on numerous charges.

SCSO said, “We appreciate the great teamwork and assistance from the Yreka Police Department to help keep our community safe.”

