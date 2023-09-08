Medford City Council takes stand against Measure 110

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thursday night, the City of Medford voted to ask the Oregon legislature to repeal Measure 110 to restore health, safety, and livability for all Oregonians.

The city said overdose deaths have continued to rise since the measure was passed in 2020.

Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun said annual overdose deaths have tripled ever since.

City officials said the measure has been ineffective at directing people to drug treatment.

During a Thursday council meeting, Mayor Randy Sparacino said, “Having been intimately involved in the eight renditions of this resolution, I think we’ve come up with a solid resolution that gets the point across and I would love to see this measure repealed and serving the individuals suffering from addiction.”

The resolution passed six to two.

OnTrack said it would like to see more targeted funding from the measure to address gaps in substance abuse treatment. It says allowing each county to assess its own needs could help fill those gaps.

