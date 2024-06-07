Earthquake warning system upgraded for Oregon, California

WEST COAST (CNN) – Californians and Oregonians will soon be getting faster and more accurate alerts about incoming mega-quakes.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Geological Survey and its non-profit partner Earthscope announced an upgrade to the state’s early warning system.

Residents will now get an earlier, more accurate estimate of magnitude before the earth actually starts shaking.

The improvements will also send tsunami warnings to those living in the Pacific Northwest and North Coast.

Residents will get immediate emergency alerts for earthquakes that are estimated to be a magnitude 4.5 or higher.

The alerts can be received by downloading the free MyShake App.

The upgrade is also happening for Washington State.

