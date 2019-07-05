Easy as pie! Contestants dive in for pie eating contest

ASHLAND, Ore.– Nothing is as American as apple pie and what better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with an apple pie eating contest.
At Market of Choice in Ashland, the store held its first ever pie eating contest to celebrate the holiday and let people enjoy a little fun. For its first time, twelve people were able to participate and gorge on an apple pie donated by the Willamette Valley Pie Company.
While there was a prize of $100 for the winner to use at the store, the main goal was for everyone to have some fun.
“I woke up this morning and my dad was like there’s a pie eating contest,” said Jasmine Wallin, a young resident from Ashland.
The store also held a barbeque throughout the day and sold root beer floats. Money from that will then be donated to the Southern Oregon Humane Society.
Organizers for the contest hope this is the start of a tradition for the store for Fourth of July’s to come.
Congratulation to Kevin Nevinger, 18, winner of the first ever Market of Choice Pie Eating Contest! He’ll be heading to #SOU next year for college! He also will receive a $100 gift certificate to the store! Happy #FourthofJuly2019 pic.twitter.com/IQJwnpsePX— Miles Furuichi (@milesfuruichi) July 4, 2019
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.