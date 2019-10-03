Kroger cutting jobs

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – Kroger is cutting hundreds of jobs across stores nationwide.
Mid-level managers in the Cincinnati-Dayton division have already been let go.
In addition to Kroger, the grocer also owns Harris Teeter, Ralphs, and the Fred Meyer store chains. All of those divisions have been told to look for ways to cut staff members as well.
Kroger is not the first grocer to reconsider middle management as it looks to restructure its business. Walmart and Sam’s did the same thing last year.
Labor costs continue to be an issue for Kroger, partly because of some union contracts.
Some unionized Kroger workers in California threatened to strike last month. Kroger is still negotiating union contracts with workers in Las Vegas, Memphis, Portland and Seattle.
The grocery industry is under pressure as low-cost retailers such as Aldi and Lidl continue to expand.