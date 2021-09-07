Home
Millions of jobless Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid

Millions of jobless Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid

Economy News Top Stories U.S. & World Video , , ,

As the federal pandemic unemployment benefits program expires, an estimated 7.5 million families could struggle to make ends meet, according to the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. NBC News’ Ben Popken explains what’s next for families who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic and how the economy could be impacted as the benefits programs comes to an end. 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »