Paid Leave Oregon program kicking off

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Employment Department held a meeting today to provide updates on the new Paid Leave Oregon program.

Paid Leave Oregon aims to give workers and employers opportunities to take time for their families and personal needs.

Applications opened earlier this month and the meeting, today gave more insight into how it works.

The program recognizes three types of leave: Family, Medical and Safe leave.

If you’re eligible, you can take up to 12 weeks of paid leave, over a 52-week period.

It works through paying into the program, that’s called your ‘contribution rate’ which is one percent of your gross wages.

If you work for a large employer, they are required to help you pay 40 percent of this amount.

At the meeting, staff behind the program say they are making sure each application is thoroughly reviewed.

Paid Leave Oregon director, Karen Humelbaugh said, “We received 4,631 applications and we have approved two thus far, which might seem small but it’s due to ramping up of processing, ID verification behind the scenes and thoroughly making sure we’ve trained our staff with real and complex claims.

Those who are eligible, can take paid leave as soon as September 3rd.

You can see specific qualifications and the step-by-step process on their website.

