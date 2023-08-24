Medford asks citizens to keep an eye on ‘Chess Man’ sculpture

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Parks and Recreation is asking the public to keep an eye on one of the city’s most popular statues.

In 2002, the city spent $25,000 to install the “Chess Man” sculpture in Vogel Plaza. Since then, the often-photographed — and vandalized — bronze installation has been one of the city’s most visible and well-known art pieces.

After the latest repairs to the Chess Man, which came at a cost of nearly $5,000, the City of Medford is asking citizens to keep a watchful eye on the sculpture to prevent further vandalism.

“The ‘Chess Man’ has been splendidly restored, but over time the numerous damage-and-repair cycles are a threat to its continued existence in Vogel Plaza,” Medford Parks and Recreation Director Rich Rosenthal said. “Please help protect ‘Chess Man’ by calling law enforcement if you see something suspicious happening to the sculpture.”

